Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and CarPartscom (PRTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and CarPartscom (PRTS) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica yesterday and set a price target of $435.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $306.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $417.00, which is a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $389.00 price target.

CarPartscom (PRTS)

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 76.5% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

CarPartscom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.33, which is an 81.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

