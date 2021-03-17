Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Tempur Sealy (TPX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Tempur Sealy (TPX).

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $386.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $308.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Levi Strauss & Co, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $421.38.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $179.11, close to its 52-week high of $182.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 77.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $185.00 average price target.

Tempur Sealy (TPX)

KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.51, close to its 52-week high of $39.40.

Thomas has an average return of 18.5% when recommending Tempur Sealy.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is ranked #647 out of 7395 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tempur Sealy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

