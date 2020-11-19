Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lowe’s (LOW), TJX Companies (TJX) and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lowe’s (LOW), TJX Companies (TJX) and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) with bullish sentiments.

Lowe’s (LOW)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 74.9% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $193.75, representing a 28.8% upside. In a report issued on November 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

TJX Companies (TJX)

In a report released today, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TJX Companies, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.28, close to its 52-week high of $65.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TJX Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.54, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Edgewell Personal Care, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 74.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Edgewell Personal Care has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.60.

