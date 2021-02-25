Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lowe’s (LOW), DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) and Revolve Group (RVLV)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lowe’s (LOW), DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) and Revolve Group (RVLV).

Lowe’s (LOW)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Lowe’s yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.31, close to its 52-week high of $180.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Aaron’s Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $198.64 average price target, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

In a report released today, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on DIRTT Environmental Solutions. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.53.

Wilson has an average return of 65.9% when recommending DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1023 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DIRTT Environmental Solutions with a $2.00 average price target.

Revolve Group (RVLV)

In a report released today, Edward Yruma from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Revolve Group, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.70, close to its 52-week high of $40.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Oxford Industries, and Under Armour.

Revolve Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.30, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

