Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lowe’s (LOW), CVS Health (CVS) and Snap-on (SNA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lowe’s (LOW), CVS Health (CVS) and Snap-on (SNA).

Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report issued on November 16, Ken Leon from CFRA maintained a Hold rating on Lowe’s, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $161.72, close to its 52-week high of $162.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leon is ranked #1393 out of 6890 analysts.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.85, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

CVS Health (CVS)

In a report issued on November 19, Kevin Huang from CFRA maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is ranked #4669 out of 6890 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $85.29 average price target, representing a 33.9% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Snap-on (SNA)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating on Snap-on on August 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Verizon, and Akamai.

Snap-on has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.00, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on August 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

