Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lowe’s (LOW), Crocs (CROX) and TJX Companies (TJX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lowe’s (LOW), Crocs (CROX) and TJX Companies (TJX) with bullish sentiments.

Lowe’s (LOW)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict reiterated a Buy rating on Lowe’s yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $161.50, close to its 52-week high of $180.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 80.0% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Tractor Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lowe’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $198.27, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Crocs (CROX)

In a report issued on February 23, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Crocs. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.91, close to its 52-week high of $84.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crocs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.11, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

TJX Companies (TJX)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on TJX Companies, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.73, close to its 52-week high of $71.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capri Holdings, Revolve Group, and Ulta Beauty.

TJX Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.62, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

