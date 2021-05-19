Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lowe’s (LOW) and Nordstrom (JWN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Lowe’s (LOW) and Nordstrom (JWN).

Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Lowe’s, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $192.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 74.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $222.18 average price target, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $239.00 price target.

Nordstrom (JWN)

In a report released today, Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory maintained a Hold rating on Nordstrom, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.98, close to its 52-week high of $46.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Telsey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Telsey covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Burlington Stores, and Levi Strauss & Co.

Nordstrom has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.00, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

