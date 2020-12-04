Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lowe’s (LOW) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lowe’s (LOW) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU).

Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lowe’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $200.40, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $356.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $377.53, close to its 52-week high of $399.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 65.1% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Levi Strauss & Co, Abercrombie Fitch, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $382.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.