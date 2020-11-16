Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Loblaw Companies (OtherLBLCF) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) and Constellation Brands (STZ) with bullish sentiments.

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Loblaw Companies on November 12 and set a price target of C$106.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.2% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Loblaw Companies with a $61.97 average price target, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report issued on November 13, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $202.01, close to its 52-week high of $208.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 74.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.60, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $203.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on STZ: