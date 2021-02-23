Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: LKQ (LKQ), Carvana Co (CVNA) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on LKQ (LKQ), Carvana Co (CVNA) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP).

LKQ (LKQ)

In a report issued on February 16, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on LKQ, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.99, close to its 52-week high of $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 59.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LKQ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.00, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carvana Co (CVNA)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co on February 16 and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $281.94, close to its 52-week high of $314.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 72.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $307.50, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts on February 16 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.70, close to its 52-week high of $177.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 77.4% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $176.40, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.