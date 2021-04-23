Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lithia Motors (LAD), Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lithia Motors (LAD), Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

Lithia Motors (LAD)

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Lithia Motors, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $382.20, close to its 52-week high of $417.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 55.2% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Lordstown Motors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lithia Motors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $415.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Telsey Advisory analyst Joe Feldman maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.11, close to its 52-week high of $191.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Feldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Kroger Company.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.88, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Bed Bath & Beyond today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.5% and a 60.2% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grocery Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.78, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BBBY: