Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lithia Motors (LAD), Ross Stores (ROST) and JD (JD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lithia Motors (LAD), Ross Stores (ROST) and JD (JD) with bullish sentiments.

Lithia Motors (LAD)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lithia Motors, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.7% and a 36.5% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lithia Motors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.60.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Trussell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grocery Outlet Holding, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ross Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.57, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

JD (JD)

Merrill Lynch analyst Eddie Leung reiterated a Buy rating on JD today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Leung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Leung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Baidu, and Sina.

JD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.71, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $58.00 price target.

