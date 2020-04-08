Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI), Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Venator Materials (VNTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI), Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Venator Materials (VNTR).

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating on Levi Strauss & Co today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Lejuez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Levi Strauss & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.71.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraft Heinz is a Hold with an average price target of $28.15, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Venator Materials (VNTR)

Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Hold rating on Venator Materials today and set a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 35.0% success rate. Juvekar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Westlake Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venator Materials is a Hold with an average price target of $2.40, representing an 81.8% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.00 price target.

