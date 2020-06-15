Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lennar (LEN) and PVH (PVH)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lennar (LEN) and PVH (PVH).

Lennar (LEN)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on Lennar on June 12 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Lennar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.09, representing a -8.4% downside. In a report issued on June 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

PVH (PVH)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on PVH on June 12 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PVH with a $54.08 average price target, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $64.00 price target.

