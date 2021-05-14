Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Leggett & Platt (LEG) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Leggett & Platt (LEG) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK).

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Leggett & Platt today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.21, close to its 52-week high of $59.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 76.4% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The the analyst consensus on Leggett & Platt is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Stanley Black & Decker. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.10, close to its 52-week high of $225.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stanley Black & Decker with a $224.00 average price target.

