Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Leggett & Platt (LEG) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Leggett & Platt (LEG) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI).

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

In a report released today, Peter Keith from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Leggett & Platt, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.36, close to its 52-week low of $22.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Keith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 48.9% success rate. Keith covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Dollar General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leggett & Platt is a Hold with an average price target of $26.33, representing a -4.6% downside. In a report issued on April 3, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Skyworks Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

