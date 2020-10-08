Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Landec (LNDC) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Landec (LNDC) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF).

Landec (LNDC)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Landec, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 46.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Landec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released today, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.50, close to its 52-week high of $84.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #2680 out of 6994 analysts.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.82, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.