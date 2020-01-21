Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lam Research (LRCX) and Avid Technology (AVID)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lam Research (LRCX) and Avid Technology (AVID) with bullish sentiments.

Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Lam Research, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $308.00, close to its 52-week high of $308.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 61.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lam Research with a $281.13 average price target, implying a -8.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Avid Technology (AVID)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Avid Technology, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Horizon Global, and OSI Systems.

Avid Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

