Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Freshpet (FRPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Freshpet (FRPT).

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $23.00 average price target, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Freshpet (FRPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Freshpet today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 63.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Sally Beauty.

Freshpet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.