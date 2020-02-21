Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Albemarle (ALB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Albemarle (ALB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Berenberg Bank analyst James Targett maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Mondelez International, and Procter & Gamble.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kraft Heinz with a $29.00 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Jefferies also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Albemarle (ALB)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastian Bray from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Albemarle, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.31, close to its 52-week high of $99.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bray is ranked #4198 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albemarle is a Hold with an average price target of $79.11, a -11.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.