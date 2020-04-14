Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kontoor Brands (KTB) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kontoor Brands (KTB) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN).

Kontoor Brands (KTB)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Kontoor Brands yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kontoor Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $30.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 41.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellicheck Mobilisia with a $12.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.