Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kohl’s (KSS) and Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kohl’s (KSS) and Sprouts Farmers (SFM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kohl’s (KSS)

In a report released today, Jennifer Redding from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Kohl’s, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.93, close to its 52-week low of $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Redding is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Redding covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kohl’s is a Hold with an average price target of $25.80, representing a 45.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report released today, Mark Carden from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.65.

Carden has an average return of 3.7% when recommending Sprouts Farmers.

According to TipRanks.com, Carden is ranked #2708 out of 6540 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprouts Farmers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.44, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

