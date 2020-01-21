Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kla-Tencor (KLAC) and VF (VFC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kla-Tencor (KLAC) and VF (VFC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.73, close to its 52-week high of $182.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kla-Tencor with a $189.44 average price target.

VF (VFC)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on VF today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VF is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.75, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $98.00 price target.

