Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kimberly Clark (KMB), Celanese (CE) and Lennar (LEN)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kimberly Clark (KMB), Celanese (CE) and Lennar (LEN).

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kimberly Clark, with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.43, close to its 52-week low of $115.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimberly Clark is a Hold with an average price target of $139.50.

Celanese (CE)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Celanese, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.08, close to its 52-week low of $52.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celanese with a $110.31 average price target, representing a 71.5% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Scotiabank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

Lennar (LEN)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on Lennar today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.62, close to its 52-week low of $25.42.

Horne has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Lennar.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is ranked #1143 out of 6153 analysts.

Lennar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.67, implying a 62.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

