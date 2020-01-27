Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kimberly Clark (KMB), Broadcom (AVGO) and Bombardier (OtherBDRBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kimberly Clark (KMB), Broadcom (AVGO) and Bombardier (BDRBF) with bullish sentiments.

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Kimberly Clark on January 24 and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.42, close to its 52-week high of $149.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 53.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kimberly Clark with a $137.83 average price target, a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report issued on January 24, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom, with a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $324.00, close to its 52-week high of $331.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $357.67, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on January 21, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $366.00 price target.

Bombardier (BDRBF)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier on January 24 and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Bombardier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.61, representing a 69.2% upside. In a report issued on January 16, CIBC also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

