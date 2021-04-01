Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kimberly Clark (KMB) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kimberly Clark (KMB) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM).

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Hold rating on Kimberly Clark today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Kimberly Clark has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $146.82.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Telsey Advisory analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained a Buy rating on Williams-Sonoma today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $179.20, close to its 52-week high of $185.35.

Fernandez has an average return of 91.3% when recommending Williams-Sonoma.

According to TipRanks.com, Fernandez is ranked #2540 out of 7415 analysts.

Williams-Sonoma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $158.27, a -14.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

