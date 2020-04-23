Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Unilever NV (OtherUNLVF) and Fevertree Drinks (OtherFQVTF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Unilever NV (UNLVF) and Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF).

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Keurig Dr Pepper with a $28.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

In a report released today, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Unilever NV, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Jones covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nestlé SA, Unilever, and Diageo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.83.

Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF)

RBC Capital analyst Emma Letheren maintained a Hold rating on Fevertree Drinks today and set a price target of p1100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.82.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fevertree Drinks is a Hold with an average price target of $16.52, which is a -13.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p1260.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.