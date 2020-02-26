Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Infinera (INFN) and Intel (INTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Infinera (INFN) and Intel (INTC).

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keurig Dr Pepper is a Hold with an average price target of $29.00.

Infinera (INFN)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Hold rating on Infinera today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.88, close to its 52-week high of $8.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.60.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released yesterday, David Wong from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Intel, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Wong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Lam Research.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $67.02.

