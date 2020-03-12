Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kemet (KEM), Turtle Beach (HEAR) and Semtech (SMTC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kemet (KEM), Turtle Beach (HEAR) and Semtech (SMTC).

Kemet (KEM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Hold rating on Kemet yesterday and set a price target of $27.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kemet with a $27.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Turtle Beach (HEAR)

Maxim Group analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on Turtle Beach today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.75, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 43.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

Turtle Beach has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.63, a 107.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Semtech (SMTC)

Semtech received a Buy rating and a $45.00 price target from Needham analyst Quinn Bolton today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.78, close to its 52-week low of $32.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Semtech with a $50.63 average price target, which is a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.