Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kellogg (K) and Whirlpool (WHR)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kellogg (K) and Whirlpool (WHR).

Kellogg (K)

In a report issued on May 1, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 60.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kellogg is a Hold with an average price target of $68.07, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Consumer Edge Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

Whirlpool (WHR)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Sell rating on Whirlpool on May 1 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whirlpool is a Hold with an average price target of $88.33.

