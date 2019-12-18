Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: KB Home (KBH) and Nike (NKE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on KB Home (KBH) and Nike (NKE) with bullish sentiments.

KB Home (KBH)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim maintained a Buy rating on KB Home today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Toll Brothers, and Tri Pointe.

KB Home has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.30, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Nike (NKE)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Buy rating on Nike today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.65, close to its 52-week high of $100.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Saad covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, TJX Companies, and Ralph Lauren.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.62, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $112.00 price target.

