Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Apple (AAPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Apple (AAPL) with bullish sentiments.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.27, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $252.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 46.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.39, implying a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

