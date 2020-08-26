Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: JM Smucker (SJM) and Nordstrom (JWN)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on JM Smucker (SJM) and Nordstrom (JWN).

JM Smucker (SJM)

Merrill Lynch analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Hold rating on JM Smucker today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.19, close to its 52-week high of $125.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Spillane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 53.4% success rate. Spillane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Molson Coors, and Kraft Heinz.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JM Smucker with a $118.67 average price target, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $117.00 price target.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Merrill Lynch analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Sell rating on Nordstrom today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.78, close to its 52-week low of $12.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.2% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Ulta Beauty, and Tapestry.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordstrom is a Hold with an average price target of $17.67, which is a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

