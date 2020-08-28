Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: JM Smucker (SJM) and Nordstrom (JWN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on JM Smucker (SJM) and Nordstrom (JWN).

JM Smucker (SJM)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on JM Smucker on August 26 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $120.92, close to its 52-week high of $125.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JM Smucker is a Hold with an average price target of $120.00, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $117.00 price target.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Sell rating on Nordstrom on August 26 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.79, close to its 52-week low of $12.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 52.7% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Nordstrom has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.44, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on August 26, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

