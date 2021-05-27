Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: JM Smucker (SJM) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on JM Smucker (SJM) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF).

JM Smucker (SJM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained a Sell rating on JM Smucker today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 82.6% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Campbell Soup, and Philip Morris.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JM Smucker is a Hold with an average price target of $126.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.09, close to its 52-week high of $31.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 59.3% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and Inter Parfums.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty with a $33.21 average price target, a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

