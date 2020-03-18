Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: iRobot (IRBT), Celestica (CLS) and Alimentation Couche Tard (OtherANCUF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on iRobot (IRBT), Celestica (CLS) and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF).

iRobot (IRBT)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on iRobot today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.00, close to its 52-week low of $34.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for iRobot with a $52.50 average price target, implying a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Celestica (CLS)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Celestica, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.77, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is ranked #136 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celestica is a Hold with an average price target of $6.57, implying a 73.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, PI Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard, with a price target of C$47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.11, close to its 52-week low of $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is ranked #1149 out of 6127 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimentation Couche Tard with a $36.64 average price target, representing a 53.1% upside. In a report issued on March 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$49.00 price target.

