Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Aspen Group (ASPU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Aspen Group (ASPU).

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 43.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Plug Power, and Sensata.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IPG Photonics with a $138.00 average price target, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $151.00 price target.

Aspen Group (ASPU)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.02, close to its 52-week high of $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #5712 out of 5913 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.25, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

