Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and Grocery Outlet Holding (GO).

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

In a report issued on May 12, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on International Flavors & Fragrances, with a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.9% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

International Flavors & Fragrances has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.60.

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

In a report issued on May 12, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Grocery Outlet Holding, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 63.5% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Loblaw Companies, and Sprouts Farmers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grocery Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.13, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.00 price target.

