Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and Boeing (BA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and Boeing (BA).

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

In a report released yesterday, James Targett from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on International Flavors & Fragrances, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Procter & Gamble, and Kraft Heinz.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for International Flavors & Fragrances with a $133.71 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Boeing (BA)

Berenberg Bank analyst Andrew Gollan maintained a Buy rating on Boeing yesterday and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $327.00.

Gollan has an average return of 14.3% when recommending Boeing.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is ranked #865 out of 5757 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $388.07, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $419.00 price target.

