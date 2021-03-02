Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Inter Parfums (IPAR) and Mohawk (MHK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Inter Parfums (IPAR) and Mohawk (MHK).

Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.22, close to its 52-week high of $75.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 66.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Inter Parfums has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00.

Mohawk (MHK)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $179.76, close to its 52-week high of $183.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mohawk with a $172.00 average price target, representing a -2.9% downside. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $191.00 price target.

