Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Inter Parfums (IPAR) and Gap (GPS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Inter Parfums (IPAR) and Gap (GPS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Inter Parfums (IPAR)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.34, close to its 52-week low of $34.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inter Parfums with a $48.00 average price target, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Gap, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.35, close to its 52-week high of $21.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $21.31 average price target, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

