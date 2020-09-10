Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Inter Parfums (IPAR) and American Eagle (AEO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Inter Parfums (IPAR) and American Eagle (AEO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Inter Parfums (IPAR)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.57, close to its 52-week low of $34.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lifetime Brands, and 1-800 Flowers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Parfums is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.33, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

American Eagle (AEO)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on American Eagle, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Eagle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.06.

