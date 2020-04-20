Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN), Lam Research (LRCX) and TTM Technologies (TTMI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN), Lam Research (LRCX) and TTM Technologies (TTMI).

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6269 out of 6484 analysts.

Intellicheck Mobilisia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, representing a 127.3% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Lam Research, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $279.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.2% and a 37.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lam Research is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $307.00.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies today and set a price target of $17.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Finjan Holdings, Kratos Defense, and Ducommun.

TTM Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.