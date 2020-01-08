Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) and Telenav (TNAV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) and Telenav (TNAV) with bullish sentiments.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.59, close to its 52-week high of $8.35.

Buck has an average return of 22.9% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4146 out of 5783 analysts.

Intellicheck Mobilisia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Telenav (TNAV)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Telenav, with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34, close to its 52-week low of $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and Horizon Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telenav is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

