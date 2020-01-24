Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Intel (INTC) and Apple (AAPL)

Analysts are pulling back from the Consumer Goods sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on Intel (INTC) and Apple (AAPL).

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Sell rating on Intel. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.32, close to its 52-week high of $63.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $59.50 average price target, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report issued on January 16, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

Apple (AAPL)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang maintained a Sell rating on Apple today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $319.23, close to its 52-week high of $319.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Zhang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $302.25, implying a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Atlantic Equities also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $275.00 price target.

