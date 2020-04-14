Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Inseego (INSG) and Purple Innovation (PRPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inseego (INSG) and Purple Innovation (PRPL) with bullish sentiments.

Inseego (INSG)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Inseego, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.38, close to its 52-week high of $10.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, Limelight Networks, and The Meet Group.

Inseego has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.81, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Purple Innovation today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Purple Innovation with a $13.40 average price target, representing an 89.8% upside. In a report issued on March 31, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

