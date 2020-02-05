Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Inphi (IPHI), Quantum (QMCO) and Steven Madden (SHOO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Inphi (IPHI), Quantum (QMCO) and Steven Madden (SHOO).

Inphi (IPHI)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Inphi, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.61, close to its 52-week high of $85.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.45.

Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum, with a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.60, close to its 52-week low of $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.63.

Steven Madden (SHOO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Steven Madden today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 43.4% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Steven Madden with a $45.67 average price target.

