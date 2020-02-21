Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Infinera (INFN), Universal Electronics (UEIC) and Camtek (CAMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Infinera (INFN), Universal Electronics (UEIC) and Camtek (CAMT) with bullish sentiments.

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Infinera, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.33, close to its 52-week high of $8.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 67.4% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinera with a $9.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Universal Electronics (UEIC)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Electronics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.98.

Sinderen has an average return of 9.7% when recommending Universal Electronics.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is ranked #3511 out of 5994 analysts.

Universal Electronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

Camtek (CAMT)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Camtek, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camtek with a $15.50 average price target, representing a 31.4% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.