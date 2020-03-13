Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Infinera (INFN) and Celsius Holdings (CELH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Infinera (INFN) and Celsius Holdings (CELH) with bullish sentiments.

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Infinera, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 55.8% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.30, representing a 132.5% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Chromadex, and Iteris.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celsius Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

