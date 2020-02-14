Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Huntsman (HUN), Nu Skin (NUS) and Nvidia (NVDA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Huntsman (HUN), Nu Skin (NUS) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Huntsman (HUN)

Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Juvekar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 41.7% success rate. Juvekar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntsman is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.67, which is a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Alembic Global also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Nu Skin (NUS)

In a report released today, Wendy Nicholson from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Nu Skin, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.97, close to its 52-week low of $29.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Nu Skin has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.00, a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $270.78, close to its 52-week high of $273.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcuri is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Arcuri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Lam Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $287.54 average price target, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

